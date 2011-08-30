Letter: GOP's antics erode investments

Since Barack Obama became president, I have tolerated the actions and rhetoric of the Republicans in Congress, but it's obvious that their mission is to bring down this president. The recent, irresponsible handling of the debt ceiling by the Republicans has also brought down most middle-class Americans. Just look at your individual retirement account or 401(k) ["Market tremors don't bode well," Editorial, Aug. 19].

I can guarantee you that if we had the Democratic House that we had before last year's election, the debt ceiling would have been raised earlier. Our retirement accounts would be in better shape, and we probably would have avoided the first credit downgrade of Treasury bonds in history.

Some point out that the Democrats control the Senate. What they fail to mention is that, since Ted Kennedy's seat was lost, the Republican senators virtually shut down the Senate by filibustering everything.

Let's see if the Republicans in Congress can finally help solve the job issue by working with the Democrats to put Americans back to work.

Rick Arroyo, Lake Grove