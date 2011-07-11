Letter: Gun ownership rules too loose

The tragic Medford pharmacy massacre illustrates how lacking and flawed gun control is in this country ["Laffer replaces attorney," News, July 8]. David Laffer, the suspect, is a troubled and unstable person who should never have had a gun permit nor owned a gun. There are too many guns in the hands of people like him.

The National Rifle Association, the powerful lobbying organization, claims that guns don't kill people -- people kill people. Yes, people with a gun in hand. How many of the pharmacy victims would have died if the assailant had been armed with only a knife or a club? Perhaps lacking a gun, he would not have attempted the robbery. The NRA does a great disservice by its strong advocacy of Second Amendment rights.

The framers of our Constitution lacked vision and created a much-too-liberal license for people to own and bear arms. And we pay for it every day.

Joe Levorchick, St. James