Letter: House speaker and class warfare

It has been politically correct to accuse Democrats of promoting class warfare in this country, but House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is doing something similar by telling the American people repeatedly that increased taxes equates to fewer jobs ["Voter discontent clouds elections," News, Oct. 16].

He has not explained whether this is purely Republican ideology or a well-founded fact that can easily and clearly be verified in an economic textbook.

The truth is, if it is merely partisan ideology, then one can easily counter that the Republicans are exploiting the present unemployment situation to thwart President Barack Obama's economic and budget leadership plans, to the advantage of their traditional wealthy base, which includes the Wall Street crowd. That's class warfare!

Steven Atlas, Rockville Centre