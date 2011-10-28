Letter: Inspired by Indian girls' self-worth

It is with gratitude that I write today for your recognition of strides being made among oppressed females in India ["Indian girls shed 'unwanted' names," News, Oct. 23].

It must be noted that China also deals in such merciless treatment of its female population. An investigative documentary produced a few years ago by a British film team exposed the horrors of "dying rooms," places where young baby girls were tortured, neglected and left to die. Many people do not realize such atrocities even exist, yet continue to participate in the derailment of progress girls and women have achieved here in the United States.

When the focus of most of the media is geared toward the importance of one's appearance, the struggle for females in our society will never cease. The cultural obsession with fashion, cosmetic surgery, tabloid stories, thinness, makeup, hairstyles, size and weight continues to demoralize, enervate, damage and ridicule our future female leaders.

What we emphasize is not a girl's or woman's education, principles, mind or work ethic. We fail to nurture and recognize those qualities that shall outlast ephemeral beauty.

Jennifer Motl, East Patchogue

Editor's note: The writer teaches a class called Images of Women in Literature & Film at Bay Shore High School.