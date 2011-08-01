Letter: JetBlue job count unrealistic

JetBlue would bring jobs to Long Island, no doubt about it ["JetBlue, just the ticket for MacArthur," Editorial, July 19]. But 800 jobs? C'mon, get real.

JetBlue will also bring an increase in traffic and congestion, both from automobiles and airplanes. Perhaps the county is looking for an increase in revenue from a red-light camera at the entrance to the airport.

The allure of Long Island MacArthur Airport as an underutilized municipal airport is exactly the point. Had I desired a home near Kennedy or LaGuardia airports, I'd be living there. I don't, and neither do 100 out of 100 of my neighbors, I guarantee it.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has a lot less to lose by supporting this cause than Islip's Town Supervisor Phil Nolan. It's a shame Nolan doesn't see it. His approval rating will take a hit.

MacArthur Airport is Suffolk County's version of Nassau County's Coliseum: a cash cow only if viewed through the smoke and mirrors of politics.

Herb Hesse, Holbrook