Letter: Mangano defends LI Bus deal

It amazes me how some individuals have responded to my plans to create a public-private partnership for Long Island Bus ["Long Island Bus deal looks bad," Letters, Nov. 22]. While there will always be defenders of the status quo, I find it hard to comprehend how anyone could argue with the path I laid out for the future of public bus transportation in Nassau County, as it saves taxpayers $26 million annually and will prevent a reduction in bus service that the Metropolitan Transporation Authority proposed.

All must recognize that the MTA provided Nassau taxpayers with two options: Either pony up another $26 million to maintain current bus routes or face the elimination of more than half of the LI Bus routes. I believe I spoke on behalf of all residents in saying, "Enough is enough!" I sought a third option, by turning to the private sector to operate our public bus service.

Accordingly, Nassau will make history on Jan. 1 when a public-private partnership takes over operation of our bus system, transforming LI Bus into the NICE Bus, which stands for Nassau Inter-County Express. This will mark a new era of efficient bus service for riders and save residents millions of dollars annually as compared to the MTA.

In addition to taxpayer savings, NICE bus will have 100 percent local oversight. Formerly, the MTA -- with only one representative from Nassau County -- determined the amount of money residents and riders would pay in subsidies and fares. Now Nassau will have local oversight and control, with a bus transit committee composed of Nassau residents. The future is in our hands, not those of bureaucrats.

While change and reform upset local special interests, the only special interest I represent is the taxpayer. I am committed to getting more out of every dollar. Nassau's approach will retain more bus service jobs than the "doomsday" plan of the MTA, it will protect routes that are essential to getting tens of thousands of people to their jobs, and it will maintain the Able-Ride service area that was threatened by the MTA.

I ask the special interests to rethink their position and recognize that the steps I have taken today will protect taxpayers, riders and employers by ensuring a locally accountable, strong, countywide bus service for our future.

Edward P. Mangano, Mineola

Editor's note: The writer is the Nassau County executive.