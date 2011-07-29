Letter: Mixed on child murder reports

I am writing in response to columnist Jenna Kern-Rugile's "Gradually, we've got to give our kids freedom" [Opinion, July 15]. My heart goes out to the family of Leiby Kletzky and all the other families who have endured their worst nightmare, and to Jaycee Dugard.

My children are 11 and 4 years old. We do need to let them venture out and take responsibility for themselves. If we keep them guarded, they will not have street smarts and will not be able to think for themselves in a situation.

But sometimes there is too much information. These horrific crimes have always happened, but now we are given every detail. There is usually a copycat that follows.

Even so, I make my 11-year-old read the articles so he knows that these things happen and he should not have the attitude that it can't happen to him.

Rosalie Fidanza, Copiague