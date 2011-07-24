Letter: Nassau's cutting too many jobs

Regarding "NIFA review of Nassau finances today" [News, July 14], Deputy County Executive Tim Sullivan says the county has taken many steps to eliminate the budget gap. He forgets that those steps have included drastic reductions in the county's workforce.

County and state agency workforces have been decimated. The politicians think this will help them balance a budget, but what the taxpayers get is more expense for a new coliseum and substandard government agency responses.

When will the taxpayers stop believing the promises that politicians make? They just want to make it through to re-election, and they hope the taxpayers will forget about all the games they are playing.

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority should take total control away from County Executive Edward Mangano. It can't get any worse that it is.

Lenny Shaw, Long Beach