Letter: No casino for Belmont Park

The Shinnecock Indian Nation has laid out its vision for a casino complex at Belmont Park in Elmont, disclosing that it would build a 500-room hotel and casino-entertainment complex on the western end of the property, renovate a Long Island Rail Road station and create a park and soccer field on the property's south lot. The tribe disclosed its plans Thursday night at a civic meeting in Elmont. The hotel and casino would be built on the upper left of the map where the LIRR station is located. Credit: Google Earth

I am against a Shinnecock Indian casino at Belmont Park ["Two pols back Belmont casino plan," News, Oct. 7]. Genting Corp. paid $380 million to New York State for a slots license at Aqueduct Racetrack and will contribute millions more to the state and the horse-racing industry. What will the Shinnecock Indians give?

From what I understand, the Indian casinos upstate contribute very little. Being just eight miles away would hurt Aqueduct's business and take money from the state and horsemen.

The Shinnecocks should build a casino closer to their home in eastern Suffolk County. That would give good jobs to many of their deserving members as well as help the faltering tourist industry in Suffolk County and the Hamptons.

Joseph Kushner, Elmont

