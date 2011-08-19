Letter: Private pre-K's offer quality

As an owner and director of a private preschool, I was offended by the article regarding the strides New York State has made with universal pre-K ["A pre-K surge on LI," Aug. 17].

Readers should know that quality prekindergarten for 4-year-olds has been provided by privately run preschools and child care centers for years. In addition, universal pre-K is not universal. It is a lottery-based system and does not target children whose families cannot afford to send a child to a private preschool. Simply said, it's the luck of the draw.

Newsday reports that the state's universal pre-K funding is $2,700 to $5,700 per child. Does anyone really believe a quality program can be provided at this cost without public school districts finding additional money somewhere? Wouldn't the $384 million set aside for universal pre-K be better spent retaining school-age programs, like special education or full-day kindergarten where half-day still exists, as well as being targeted to children in financial need?

And now, Dana Friedman, president of the Early Years Institute, hopes that universal pre-K will be expanded to full day. Is it necessary that, through the taxpayers, we provide full-time day care?

Yes, this program affects me financially, but it affects every taxpayer. If private preschools close, tax revenue to towns, counties and the state drops and unemployment rises.

We do all agree on the benefits of early childhood education. There is such a simple solution -- target universal pre-K to those in financial need.

Lindsay Parker

St. JamesEditor's note: The writer runs the Chatterbox Day School in East Islip.