Letter: Require no life jackets

Regarding "Dad's last lifesaving words" [News, Oct. 27], sometimes people die tragically. It's troubling that the trend among surviving family members is to lobby for legislation that they believe would prevent similar tragic deaths.

Such legislation inevitably either costs me money or infringes on my choices. A child dies from a rare cardiac arrest, and now my tax dollars have to pay for school defibrillators. A child is killed when a parent backs over him in the driveway, and in a couple of years, I'll have to pay more for a new car because it's equipped with a backup camera.

Now, Stephanie Luca would like legislation forcing me to wear a life jacket when I go kayaking. While her husband's death is very sad, he made the choice not to wear a life jacket. I'm entitled to make my own choices too.

Karen A. Kelly, Ridge