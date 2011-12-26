Letter: Suspended for 'Tebowing' -- really?

I heard that students from Riverhead High School were suspended for "Tebowing" at school ["Mimic Tebow, find trouble," News, Dec. 16].

How sad and unfortunate. If more of the students got down on a knee like football player Tim Tebow and prayed in the middle of the hallways we would have less bullying among students, and happier children.

How can doing this in silence and unity hurt anything? Our schools teach against drugs, yet drug intake is on the rise. We have tried to stop bullying, yet children are still being ridiculed, beaten and even taking their own lives because of their daily struggles.

So some students got down on a knee and called it "Tebowing" and they were suspended? Shame on you, Riverhead High School.

Laura Prince-Vomvos, East Islip