Letter: Thankful for Nora Bredes's work

As Suffolk County was about to retain the very best environmental litigators in the country to fight the licensing of the Shoreham nuclear power plant, at an initial cost of several million dollars, the partner of the firm who would be handling the case turned toward us and said, "You should know that it would be easier to stop the rotation of the Earth for 30 seconds than it will be to halt the licensing of this plant."

I looked over to anti-Shoreham activist Nora Bredes with what must have been great trepidation and she calmly, firmly said, "Well, there's only one way to find that out." And the rest is history, thanks in no small part to her passion and her instinctive belief that Shoreham was simply wrong for Long Island.

With her passing ["N-plant foe dies," News, Aug. 20], I should like to paraphrase a quote from Gen. George S. Patton: It would be foolish to mourn the death of Nora Bredes. Rather, we should thank God that such a person existed.

Frank R. Jones, Bermuda Dunes, Calif.

Editor's note: The writer is a former deputy Suffolk County executive.