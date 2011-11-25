News

Letter: Throw out Lucero family lawsuit

Reverend Allan B. Ramirez, right, and Joselo Lucero, center, stand...

Reverend Allan B. Ramirez, right, and Joselo Lucero, center, stand with a banner after a march and vigil for Marcelo Lucero, who was slain in 2008 in Patchogue. (Nov. 6, 2011) Credit: Ed Betz

Regarding the story, "Part of suit tossed" [News, Nov. 8], the whole lawsuit should be thrown out of court.

I, like many other Long Islanders, were saddened by Marcelo Lucero's death and feel badly for his family. But the only people who are at fault here are the seven kids who committed this horrible act.

The Suffolk County police are not mind-readers. There is no way they could have predicted that crime. To try and say they were at fault is absurd.

Doug Hadgeoff, Holbrook

