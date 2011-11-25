Letter: Throw out Lucero family lawsuit

Regarding the story, "Part of suit tossed" [News, Nov. 8], the whole lawsuit should be thrown out of court.

I, like many other Long Islanders, were saddened by Marcelo Lucero's death and feel badly for his family. But the only people who are at fault here are the seven kids who committed this horrible act.

The Suffolk County police are not mind-readers. There is no way they could have predicted that crime. To try and say they were at fault is absurd.

Doug Hadgeoff, Holbrook