LETTERS: Risky loans, school layoffs, soda tax

No help for those who took high risks

To the family cited in "New hope for homeowners," News, March 27]: Sorry, but when you borrow at a rate of more than 90 percent loan to purchase price, whatever your circumstances are or become, you have put yourself in a high-risk situation.

That taxpayers should have to bail you out is objectionable. For the unemployed, yes, let's do what we can. But for those whose circumstances are of their own making, sorry, no bailout should be forthcoming.

Peter Dooley

Massapequa

School layoffs may be

impossible to avoid

If school districts are going to minimize tax increases while dealing with rising expenses and decreased state aid, it will be impossible to avoid layoffs "Schools: Tax hike likely next year," News, March 23].

That was a key point not mentioned in the article about a report issued by the New York State School Boards Association and the New York State Council of School Superintendents. The report found that nearly 15,000 teachers may lose their jobs, with another 5,000 job losses possible through retirements, attrition and non-teacher layoffs.

On Long Island, up to 2,100 school district employees could lose their jobs next year. These cuts will translate into larger class sizes, less extra help, fewer advanced classes and other lost opportunities for students.

Timothy G. Kremer

Latham

Editor's note: The writer is executive director of the New York State School Boards Association.

Fizzy logic is seen in

support for soda tax

After reading "Passing soda tax would put kids first," , I think common sense has gone out the window.

A soda tax wouldn't stop a single child from buying a soda. It will simply give New York State some additional money to dump into its bottomless pit so that it can continue its out-of-control spending on pensions and benefits. The state has got to cut spending, not increase taxes.

Charles M. Slevin

Northport

Controversy brews, but not all Teas alike

In response to a letter regarding protesters who oppose the health care bill, I think it is dangerous to hold the bad behavior of a few as representative of an entire group .

The majority of Tea Party protests have been civil and respectful. Violence or disrespect from anyone is unacceptable and members of the GOP and the Tea Parties have denounced such behavior.

To paint the movement with a broad brush is biased and unacceptable. Are people angry and frustrated? Yes. An unruly mob? I don't think so.

Linda Blatchly

Bayville