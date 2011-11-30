Letters: Thanksgiving, hunger and help

As a volunteer with the Long Island Cares food bank, I read with interest "Thanks, with all the trimmings" [News, Nov. 25] and "Vitamin maker's crowning donation" [Business, Nov. 25]. While it is commendable that individuals and corporations alike do their share to offset the growing problem of hunger on Long Island, I find it necessary to share a thought from Harry Chapin, who founded a successful local food bank:

Remember in elementary school, junior high school and high school when everybody would bring in cans for the hungry people? Just imagine if the principal had the courage to say, the Monday after Thanksgiving, we're going to cancel our regular classes to talk about what those people are going to eat NEXT week.

Yes, it's great to be aware of hunger on Long Island, but it doesn't take time off after the holidays.

Robert Frascogna, Stony Brook



Many New Yorkers are having a hard time affording food. The New York City Coalition Against Hunger released a study from 2010, showing that there was a 61 percent increase in three years in the number of children living in households that couldn't afford enough food. The children number about a half a million.

The coalition says that federal cutbacks forced many soup kitchens and food pantries to close, either permanently or temporarily. The government can bail out banks and financial institutions that are considered too big to fail, but organizations that feed the poor can't be helped.

This holiday season, let's think of our poor neighbors. I urge all who can to donate to your local food pantry, soup kitchen or houses of worship that distribute to the needy.

The kindness of strangers means a lot to those who have very little.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Glen Oaks Village



I want to commend Newsday for the article on Long Island volunteers ["Hard times, helping hands," News, Nov. 24]. What an inspiration each of those volunteers profiled is. The newspaper did a great job documenting their gifts shared in service; their kindness came through strong and sincere!

For the second year in a row, VolunteeringInAmerica.gov ranked New York last in the nation in volunteer participation rates. However, this reporting on the humanitarian spirit, which is alive and thriving on Long Island, certainly helps to refute that ranking and validate the contributions of volunteers to the greater good.

The New York State Office of National & Community Service is trying to raise the profile of volunteerism and encourage increased engagement of volunteers to help solve serious social issues and build community. The Long Island Volunteer Center was recently chosen as one of 10 regional volunteer centers to implement this initiative.

Thank you, Newsday, for helping jump-start a volunteer generation campaign.

Diana O'Neill, Hempstead

Editor's note: The writer is the executive director of the Long Island Volunteer Center, a nonprofit organization that helps place volunteers.