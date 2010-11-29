LETTERS: Washington cluelessness, Nassau assessments and more

All of Washington is in the dark

Last week, we learned that Rep. Gary Ackerman (D-Roslyn Heights) will be introducing a bill this week with the sole intent of calling out the Republicans regarding rescinding Obamacare ["Rep. calls out GOP on health agenda," News, Nov. 24].

With items like the federal budget and resolutions on taxes facing Congress, the representative is ready to play games. Come on Congressman, didn't you learn anything from the election results? We don't want business as usual. Neither side of the aisle is blameless for where this republic is today.

The first order of business in the next Congress should be to look at the way the House does business. There is no reason why all business can't be done in six months.

For starters, do away with people reading from prepared statements. When an issue is scheduled for debate, debate it. Lincoln and Douglas must be rolling in their graves. And let's stop Congressional recognition of local sport teams and other groups that have no national impact.

I hope that in January, the freshman class is still free from the Beltway influence and ready to do the business of the people.

H. Gilbert Balkam

Ronkonkoma





A recent McClatchy-Marist Institute poll shows that 51 percent of Americans want to retain the current health care reforms or even expand them. The Republicans have said they plan to heed Americans' wishes and repeal the reforms. Hello? Is anybody listening?

OK, Republicans, let's see if you really give a dang about what Americans really want. If you go ahead and attempt to repeal the reforms - or even deny funding for any of the provisions - you will have proved yourselves as not caring at all about what Americans really want, and are only concerned about what the wealthiest 2 percent of the country wants.

Most Americans don't want to see tax cuts extended for that same group of people either. Go ahead, Republicans, show us what you really care about, and we'll show you the door in 2012.

Dennis Malone

West Babylon





President Barack Obama could give his supporters a much-needed boost by assuming the role of leader rather than Mr. Kumbaya. The Republicans have regained the upper hand as a result of Obama's need to be a consensus-builder rather than the political beast required to become president.

GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is a poor opponent when compared with the fight Hillary Clinton provided Obama in the contest for the Democratic Party nomination. One would think the battle with Clinton taught Obama the merits of fighting for what you believe in.

As the great communicator and educator, Obama deserves failing grades. Obama achieved reforms in his first two years that had been thought impossible. Yet the public has been turned off from these remarkable achievements by hearing the loud and consistent voices of Republicans who proclaimed that the president was attacking the very institutions of the American way of life.

Great presidents have also confronted the radical wings of their own parties. Obama has abrogated leadership in contesting the left wing of the Democratic Party, further eroding national support. Unless Obama "mans up" and accepts the price of the office he voluntarily sought, he should be only a one-term president.

Edward Horn

Baldwin





Nassau tax system encourages challenge

"Up, down - and confusing" [News, Nov. 21], about Nassau property taxes, should definitely emphasize the confusing part. For years, my home was reassessed annually and most often, higher than the market rate. Using one of the numerous tax grievance companies, we were consistently able to obtain a reduction. However, when the next year came around, Nassau County would reassess, using the original rate of the previous year as the basis for the reassessment - ignoring their own reduction. This is important to know because state law limits assessment increases to 6 percent from year to year.

The new valuation would exceed that cap if calculated based on the reduced rate, and therefore, upon grieving the new amount, once again a reduction was granted.

When I called the Nassau County assessor's office to inquire why the reduced amount was not used for the reassessment, I was told, "that's the way it is." A similar inquiry was made via e-mail to my state assemblyman but was not answered. They probably have no idea how it works either.

So this vicious cycle of assess, grieve, reduce, reassess, grieve, reduce went on for over six years. This year, upon having my assessment reduced by 13 percent, I did not file a grievance.

Then the tax bill came and - surprise! - my school taxes rose 11 percent in a district with only a 3 percent budget raise. Next year's assessment contains another slight downward adjustment, but what does that mean?

To grieve or not to grieve? That is the question.

Greg Wiley

Mineola





Pat-downs for rail riders?

Just one question: Will travelers taking Amtrak be subjected to pat-downs and scans as well?

Beth Rose Feuerstein

Long Beach