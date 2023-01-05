Lewis County clerk ready to run again in November

Jan. 5—LOWVILLE — Lewis County Clerk Lyle "Jake" Moser will be seeking reelection in November as he completes his first term in office this year.

"I like my job, I really do," he said, "even after the first three years of office."

He said because he came to the role as someone who was not "part of the government establishment," he took the time to learn from his colleagues and saw the work with "fresh eyes" that led to a slightly different approach: emphasizing customer service.

"I have been able to build a team around me in both departments (the county clerk's office and Department of Motor Vehicles) that have bought in and invested into what my goals, what my ideals for the office are. They've been able to come together with me and realize it's not just day to day, but to see a big picture overall for the community residents," Mr. Moser stated.

Operating the offices through the COVID-19 pandemic made him realize "we can do business in a different way and a lot of that involves bringing in more technology," tempered by the fact that he also learned that "you can bring in too much technology," making it impossible for some people to adapt and be well served.

His goals, if reelected, will involve finding the right balance between those two ideas to set up services with more efficiency and prepare for progress as changes continue to unfold while not leaving anyone behind and underserved.

