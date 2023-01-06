Lewiston, Porter participating in Hometown Hero program

Jan. 6—The Towns of Lewiston and Porter are embarking on a program looking to recognize local veterans.

The two communities and respective jurisdictions are participating the Hometown Heroes program, where banners are hung showing photos of local veterans. The towns of Niagara, Newfane, Wilson, Hartland, and Royalton already participate in the program.

Lewiston Town Historian Marjorie Louise Maggard said she and Porter Town Historian Terry Duffy are leading efforts in their respective areas, with Maggard getting the word out in Lewiston, the Village of Lewiston, and Sanborn while Duffy does it for Porter and Ransomville. Youngstown Mayor Rob Reisman had previously said the village was interested in taking part as well.

"We felt that everyone else is doing it, why not us?" Maggard said.

The 66-inch by 30-inch banners would be put up from May through November, between the times of Memorial Day and Veterans Day, after which they will be cleaned and put into storage. They are made out of a vinyl fabric and meant to last from three to five years.

For the Town of Lewiston, the banners would be moved to a different location every year, with discussions about where they would be located in the village just starting.

When May does come around, Maggard would like to see a few banners up depending on how many applications they get this year. She and Duffy would like to get most of the applications in my March 1 so there can be enough time to get the banners ready.

All the service members who qualify must have lived in the towns of Lewiston and Porter or had a business there at some point in their lifetime, did service in any of the armed service branches, be discharged honorably, was MIA, and/or died in the line of duty. The era of their service will be featured on their banners, which include the Civil War, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War, and the War on Terror.

Those interested have to supply a photo of the veteran in uniform, which will be returned to them once the banner is approved.

Those interested in participating in Lewiston can go to either the town hall on Ridge Road, the Lewiston Village Hall on 4th Street, and the Buffalo Coffee Roastery in Sanborn to pick up applications. All application materials would have to be delivered to the town hall. Applications cost $190, with program sponsorship opportunities also available.

For those interested in participating in Porter, contact townhistorian@townofporter.net.

