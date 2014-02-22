LI Elite Invitational brings out stellar performances

While Smithtown West’s Ben Bonhurst made headlines with his state record setting 65 foot throw in the shot put, many other outstanding athletes put forth stellar performances at the LI Elite Track Invitational, held Friday at St. Anthony’s.



Islip’s Mike Watts won the 3,200 meters in nine minutes, 37.60 seconds. Miller Place’s Jeremy Miekley was second in 9:44.60. Northport’s Mike Brannigan won the 1,000 in 2:30.07. Sachem North’s Anthony Coccia was second in 2:32.60.



Longwood’s Dayshaun Taylor topped St. Anthony’s Mozai Nelson in the 55 dash. Taylor ran a 6.49 and Nelson clocked a 6.54.



Sachem East’s Trevor Guerrera won the 600 in 1:21.80. St. Anthony’s Louis Santelli finished second in 1:22.20.



Huntington’s Y’Majesty Allen won the 300 in 35.46, besting St. Anthony’s Marlon Montague by .01 seconds.



St. Anthony’s Patrick Tucker won the 1,600 in 4:17.69. Eastport-South Manor’s Tom Meehan was second in 4:21.42.



Copiague’s Aaron McFadden won the 55-hurdles in 7.64 seconds. Half Hollow Hills East’s Sam Chimezie was second in 7.72 seconds.



Northport’s quartet of Devin Sullivan, Dan Thorne, Chase Towse, and Brian Fabian won the 4X400 meter relay in 3:28.84.



Half Hollow Hills East’s Jake Burcham, Andrew Freedman, Sean Grossman, Greg Makarius won the 4X800 meter relay in 8:18.75.



Bay Shore’s Cordell Nix won the high jump, clearing six feet, three inches. Miller Place’s Jordan Sullivan was second, clearing six feet, two inches. Nix was also second in the Long Jump, flying 22 feet, five inches. Longwood’s Taylor won with a 23 foot, two and a quarter inch jump.



Nix’s teammate, Omari Buckmire, won the triple jump, going 47 feet, two inches.



Mt. Sinai took the top two places in the pole vault. Charlie Kollmer won, clearing 14 feet. Thoms Yavorka was second, clearing 13 feet, six inches.



Longwood’s Dennis Russell won the weight throw, tossing 64 feet, 10 inches. St. Anthony’s Joe Segreto was second, throwing 64 feet, six and a quarter inches.