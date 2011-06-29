LI Makeover: Bedroom for troubled teens

When one of the students in the design program at Molloy College pitched a makeover, it was dear to her heart.

Aspiring designer Joyce Mullen of Lynbrook is also the director of marketing and communications for the Family and Children's Association in Mineola. She pitched making over one of the bedrooms in Long Island's shelter for runaway teens to fellow members of the Interior Design Society's Molloy College chapter.

"The kids are here anywhere from a few days to no more than 30 days," Mullen says. "We're hoping some designers and store owners want to donate their time or goods so we can do a room each season."

Student Julia Lane, who works for Timeless Interior Designs in Rockville Centre, explained some of the restrictions. "No glass, only shatterproof mirrors, and the walls had to be washable. It also had to work for someone 10 to 20 years old."

Terri Nemschoff, who recently opened Inspired Interiors in Rockville Centre, says color was the one area where they all had strong opinions. "Some wanted it bright, others wanted it soft."

The eight students and their teacher compromised with "Neon Celery."

"If all four walls are the same color, it sort of amplifies that color," Lane explains. "Sort of like it is screaming at you."

Here's their girl's retreat in pink and green.