LI music royalty walks Hall of Fame red carpet

Long Island's music royalty stormed Oheka Castle Tuesday night.

There was Michael "Eppy" Epstein from the legendary Roslyn club My Father's Place. There was John Petrucci and John Myung from Kings Park prog-metal band Dream Theater. And then Carole Demas and Paula Janis from the classic WPIX children's TV show "The Magic Garden" showed up, and even sang a bit of their "Goodbye Song" ("See Ya, See Ya").

The red carpet - like the rest of the night at the Huntington landmark - crossed almost every aural boundary for the Long Island Music Hall of Fame's third induction awards ceremony and fundraising gala.

Multi-Grammy winning gospel great The Rev. Donnie McClurkin just got back from two sold-out shows in Paris, and said he was trying to keep his composure. "This is different from anything else," the Amityville native said. "None of [my other awards] came from home. This is more sentimental."

Legendary rock photographer Bob Gruen was also humbled: "I feel like Babe Ruth."

Inductee Rakim, the MC half of hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, stopped by to talk about how his hometown influenced his career. "It's where I'm from," he said. "There's a lot of love back in Wyandanch. I always try to please Wyandanch."