LI people on the move

BOARDSAnthony Pisano has been named to the board of directors of Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services in Hicksville. The Bellmore resident is president of Urban Digital Solutions in Bellmore and an adjunct professor at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury.

Linda Louis has been named to the board of directors at the Art League of Long Island, the Huntington-based art education institute and exhibition gallery. The South Huntington resident is an artist and the president of The Louis Marketing Group.

TECHNOLOGY

George Hamparzoumian has been named security systems account executive at T.M. Bier & Associates, a Glen Cove-based control systems integrator in the building automation and energy management field. He lives in Smithtown and was most recently a sales and systems consultant with AFA Protection Systems in Syosset.

Humberto Rejas has joined Farmingdale-based Delta Computer Group as a GE field engineer. He most recently served as a computer service engineer with Paladin Consulting in Winston Salem, N.C. He will be based at Delta's Louisville, Ky., location.