LI people on the move

EDUCATION

Courtney L. Selby of Baldwin Harbor was recently named associate dean for information services, director of the law library and assistant professor of law at Hofstra Law School in Hempstead. Selby previously served as the collection development and instructional services law librarian at the University of Tulsa College of Law, where she also was a member of the legal research teaching team.

NONPROFITS

Joel Feliciano has been named director of finance and operations at the Plainview-based Early Years Institute, which is dedicated to promoting the importance of the early years for later success in school and life. He will be responsible for organizational development, human resources and operations. The Medford resident was the operations and human resource manager for the North American region of The Climate Group, a not-for-profit organization of worldwide government and business leaders advancing smart policies, technologies and finance necessary to cut global greenhouse gas emissions.