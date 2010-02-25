LI's Albany lawmakers weigh in on Paterson campaign

Gov. David A. Paterson's struggling campaign was dealt another setback Thursday following a New York Times report that he and State Police contacted a woman involved in a domestic violence case with a close Paterson aide.

In response, Paterson suspended the aide, David Johnson, and asked Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, his presumptive opponent in a Democratic primary, to investigate the actions of his administration.

In political circles Thursday, the question was whether Paterson should stay in the race. We asked Long Island's 29 representatives in the State Legislature whether Paterson should withdraw, 19 offered responses.

Senate

Nassau

Craig Johnson (D-Port Washington) - Yes. Johnson called Friday for the troubled governor to step aside, said spokesman Rich Azzopardi. "Recent events have only bolstered that opinion," Azzopardi said.

Charles Fuschillo, Jr. (R-Merrick) - Yes, if Cuomo's investigation confirms press reports, then "the Governor's political career is over and he should act accordingly."

Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City) - Yes. And Hannon went further. "Paterson should resign now," he said, "as his ability to govern is totally impeded."

Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) - Would not say. "Whether or not he runs is his decision," Skelos said.



Suffolk

John Flanagan (R-East Northport) - Said his concern was the welfare of the woman in the case. "I'm not worried about whether the governor should run or not," he said. "The more fundamental question is whether the governor should stay in office."

Owen Johnson (R-West Babylon) - Not his decision to make. "His staff does not serve him well, I can tell you that," Johnson said.

Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) - Did not answer the question, but said Cuomo's investigation "should be done in the most expeditious manner possible."

Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset) - Eager to see the results of Cuomo's work. "Only then can an appropriate decision be made," he said.

Assembly

Nassau

Earlene Hooper (D-Hempstead) - Said her response to the question is: "No comment."

Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) - Yes. "While news accounts are certainly not the equivalent of evidence," Lavine said, "the question remains whether the governor is capable of directing the intense hands-on effort so desperately required in order to negotiate the complexities of the budgetary process."

Michel Schimel (D-Great Neck). - Said she would wait for Cuomo to finish his work before making a determination.

Harvey Weisenberg (D-Long Beach) - Not his decision. "It's so easy to just say yes or no and it doesn't mean anything," Weisenberg said. "Nobody knows the whole story."

Suffolk

Marc Alessi (D-Shoreham) - Yes, if the allegations have merit. "This is an egregious accusation and if it proves true," Alessi said, "he should not only pull out of the race but consider resigning."

Phil Boyle (R-East Islip) - Not his decision to make. "The governor is aware of the pluses and minuses of his candidacy," Boyle said.

James Conte (R-Huntington Station) - No. "The governor has every right to run. But before he runs for re-election, the governor has to begin to govern."

Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) - Wants to let Cuomo's investigation play out.

Michael Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) - Not his decision to make, but things don't look good for Paterson. "He may very well be toast after something like this," he said.

Dean Murray (R-East Patchogue) - It's up to Paterson and the Democratic leadership. "If the allegations are true," he said, "that's unforgivable."

Fred Thiele, Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) - Yes, but not just because of this latest development. "It seems to me he is just flailing around politically and it's going to keep us from getting a budget done on time," Thiele said.

By Thursday evening, several members of the Legislature had not responded to the question, which had been put to them or their staffs earlier in the day. They were Sen. Brian Foley (D-Blue Point), Assemb. Ginny Fields (D-Oakdale), Assemb. Andrew Raia (R-Huntington), Assemb. Philip Ramos (D-Brentwood), Assemb. Robert Sweeney (D-Lindenhurst), Assemb. Thomas Alfano (R-North Valley Stream), Assemb. Robert Barra (R-Lynbrook), Assemb. David McDonough (R-Merrick), Assemb. Michael Montesano (R-Glen Head) and Assemb. Joseph Saladino (R-Massapequa).

Thursday, members of the Assembly were returning from Albany to their districts and staff for several said their bosses were traveling through rough weather and hard to reach.