LI wrestlers a force at Eastern States Classic

The 12th annual Eastern States Classic is in the book after two days at Sullivan County Community College in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. Top competitors from all over the country came to wrestle, and as usual Long Island had an extremely strong showing.

Here are the results from each of the championship finals that had a Long Island participant:

99: Kelan McKenna (New Hartford) D 3-0 Adam Busiello (Eastport South Manor)

106: Parker Kropman (Penfield) D 3-2 Matteo DeVincenzo (Port Jefferson)

113: Vito Arujau (Syosset) D 7-4 Kyle Quinn (Wantagh)

120: Nick Piccininni (Ward Melville) TF 15-0 Nick Casella (Locust Valley)

126: Travis Passaro (Eastport-South Manor) D 9-5 Michael Knoblauch (Clovis West)

132: William Koll (Lansing) D 7-5 Chris Mauriello (Hauppauge)

138: Brandon Lapi (Amsterdam) D 4-2 Sam Ward (Locust Valley)

145: Jakob Restrepo (Sachem East) D 7-6 Tommy Dutton (Rocky Point)

