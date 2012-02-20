LIA asks GOP prez hopefuls to debate on LI

Maybe you've had enough of the Republican debates, but hold on: There could be more to come, right here on Long Island.

The Long Island Association late Friday sent letters to Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich and MittRomney inviting them to appear here to explain why they should be president of the United States.

LIA president Kevin Law said in the letter the business group wants to schedule the event in the week of April 9 or April 16. New York State's Republican primary is April 24.

The LIA has hosted Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush and assorted generals, sports figures and former New York City mayors.

"For the first time in ages, New York's Republican presidential primary could play a deciding role in who wins the party's nomination for president," Law said.

"With jobs and the economy the most pressing issue our country faces, we are giving the contenders an opportunity to address the business community and make their case," he said.