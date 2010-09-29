LIA chief wants more (and improved) website, less print

Newly appointed Long Island Association president Kevin Law did not mince words when discussing the Melville organization's website: "It stinks," he said flatly.

Law, who took over Sept. 7, plans to revamp the site and most likely will discontinue the LIA's 10-year-old magazine, titled Long Island.

The publication has a column by LIA economist Pearl Kamer, a food column, stories about such issues as transportation, education, energy and economic development, and news and photos about the association. Law said all of the content could be placed online in a move that would save money and better serve readership.

In a digital age, Law questioned how broad magazine readership is these days. And he said he believes the LIA's website is too static and could be faster-paced, with updated news and information about the political and business goings on in Mineola, Hauppauge and Albany.

Law, who was chief executive of the Long Island Power Authority for three years before becoming LIA president, said he will discuss the changes with the association's board.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gary Wojtas, the magazine's editor, said changes were inevitable with new leadership. "Kevin is a new voice, and he wants to make sure the website reflects what the LIA is specifically doing."