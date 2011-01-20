LIA lines up Sarah Palin for Feb. Q&A

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will be the Long Island Association's guest speaker at its annual meeting in February, LIA president Kevin Law said last night.

Law said he received confirmation from Palin's staff Thursday afternoon the former governor of Alaska has accepted an invitation to appear on Feb. 17 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

Palin, who was the running mate of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz), in 2008, will be interviewed by Law in a question-and-answer format. She will not make a speech before the group, Law said.

Palin is the latest marquee political name the LIA has attracted for one of its events. Former President Bill Clinton appeared at an LIA lunch in October, and former presidents George H.W.Bush and his son, George W. Bush, appeared at the organization's last annual meeting. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell also has been a guest speaker.

But Palin is likely the most controversial. "Whether people like her or not, she has had an enormous impact on public policy and helped shape the new House of Representatives," Law said last night. "She is also shaping the race for 2012. Her appearance is in keeping with the LIA's tradition of inviting national policy leaders to meet with the Long Island business community."

Law declined to say how much Palin will receive for her appearance. She was paid $75,000 last spring to appear at a California State University at Stanislaus campus fundraiser.