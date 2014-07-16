LIers shine in Under Armour Classic

Shayna Pirreca starred in her final high school competition last weekend, leading the North All-Stars to an 18-11 victory over the South in the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Classic at Towson University.

Pirreca, a Mount Sinai senior, had three goals and two assists and was named MVP.

"I just came here to play my best and represent the North, and I guess it just worked out for me," Pirreca told LaxMagazine.com. She scored two early goals to key a 5-0 start for the North and they led 12-5 at halftime.

The Florida-bound attack was one of seven Long Island girls named to the Under Armour team, along with Kasey Behr (St. Anthony's), Shelby Fredericks (Babylon), Julia Glynn (Manhasset), Kyra Harney (Bay Shore), Kaitlyn Montalbano (St. John the Baptist) and future college teammate Allie Pavinelli (Northport). The team also was coached by Alyssa Murray, a West Babylon native who recently graduated Syracuse.

Harney had a goal and an assist, Pavinelli and Glynn each scored a goal, and Montalbano added an assist.

The Long Island underclassman team reached the final, but lost to Baltimore, 10-9, in overtime.

Sydney Pirreca, a Mount Sinai junior, led Team LI with three goals. Nikki Ortega (Middle Country) and Claire Quinn (St. Anthony’s) each scored twice, Nicole Levy (East Islip) and Samantha Lynch (Huntington) added a goal apiece and Jamie Ortega (Middle Country) and Kathrny Hallet (Manhasset) each had an assist.

Long Island rallied from down 8-4 in the second half and went ahead with a 5-0 run, but Baltimore’s Brindi Griffin tied it at 9 with a minute left. Jen Giles scored the winner in overtime.

The LI roster included Kristen Adams (Garden City), Michaela Bruno (Garden City), Charlotte Campbell (St. Anthony's), MaryEllen Carron (Mount Sinai), Vanessa Costantino (West Islip), Lauren Daly (Shoreham-Wading River), Kerry Defliese (Garden City), Samantha Giacolone (Eastport-South Manor), Hallet (Manhasset), Katie Hoeg (Mattituck), Kelsey Huff (Eastport-South Manor), Carlee Janelli (North Shore), Shannon Kavanagh (Smithtown East), Levy (East Islip), Samantha Lynch (Huntington), Izzy Mangan (St. Anthony's), Keri McCarthy (Hauppauge), Kerrigan Miller (Bayport-Blue Point), Kasey Mitchell (Mount Sinai), Taryn Ohlmiller (Islip), Jamie Ortega (Middle Country), Nikki Ortega (Middle Country), Sydney Pirreca (Mount Sinai), Quinn (St. Anthony's) and Cara Trombetta (Sachem East).

The South All-Stars won the boys final, edging the North, 17-16, in overtime.

Chaminade’s Sam Bonafede scored a game-high five goals for the North. Patrick McCormick (Hicksville) added a goal and an assist, Sean Cerrone (Chaminade) had a goal, and Craig Berge (Massapequa) and Ryan Keenan (Smithtown West) each had an assist.

Tyler Breen scored off a feed from Berge to give the North a 16-15 lead with 2:54 remaining, but Brendan Collins tied it for the South and Mikey Wynne scored the winner 3:11 into overtime.

Ian Kirby (Massapequa) and Smithtown West’s Christian Zawadzki and Logan Greco each were members of the North team.

The Long Island boys underclassmen were eliminated by Baltimore in pool play. That team was comprised of Griffin Barnathan (Massapequa), Blake Carrara (Riverhead), Michael Cirrone (Ward Melville), John Daniggelis (Smithtown East), Paul Dilena (Massapequa), Quintin Germain (Chaminade), Jacob Giacalone (Sachem North), Andre Gomez (Half Hollow Hills East), Austin Henningsen (Northport), Brendan Kearns (Chaminade), Joseph Licciardi (St. Anthony's), Brendan McDougal (Lynbrook), Conor Muldoon (Garden City), Thomas O'Connell (Chaminade), Keegan Reilly (Huntington), James Sullivan (Garden City), Jack Tigh (Chaminade), Jared Warner (Baldwin), Brian Willetts (Smithtown East), Tommy Wright (Garden City) and Nicholas Yevoli (Massapequa).