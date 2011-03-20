Limit protests at military funerals

I have read about the recent bill that Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano proposed on funeral protests ["Mangano seeking limits on funeral protests," News, March 8]. I am a firm believer in First Amendment rights, and in my opinion, Mangano is just trying to please the veterans at the Nassau Veterans Service Agency.

At the same time, though, part of me wants this bill to be passed. I have family in the armed services and I sided with the family that sued the Westboro Baptist Church. I was enraged by the fact that these "people of God" could say such disdainful things near funerals of the poor soldiers who lost their lives.

But, we do live in a country where people are allowed to voice their opinions, no matter how tasteless and offensive, and Mangano's bill severely hinders First Amendment rights, which makes it unconstitutional.

Alan Fermin

Freeport



I feel as though it is necessary to have a law that will help protect America's heroes who have given their lives for this country. I am a strong believer in First Amendment rights, but I also believe in honoring soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Creating the Spc. Thomas Wilwerth Military Dignity Act would not be an infringement on First Amendment rights, because it would be very similar to other restraints on freedom of speech, such as the prohibition against yelling "fire" in a crowded movie theater.

Our fallen soldiers deserve honor and respect.

Alexander Eichhorn

Levittown



I support the right to free speech and believe that protests can be an essential part of this. But I feel that it is invasive and disrespectful for organizers to voice anti-war and anti-homosexual messages at military services, especially funerals.

I do not think it is appropriate for people to demonstrate while someone who has fought and died for our country is being honored. Free speech shouldn't be taken to the extent where it violates such services.

Kenny Parker

Freeport