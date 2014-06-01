Lindenhurst nonprofit to discuss home elevation

A Lindenhurst nonprofit on Tuesday night is hosting an information workshop on home elevation.

Adopt-a-House, a volunteer group dedicated to helping superstorm Sandy victims, is bringing in Westbury-based Zucaro House Lifters Inc. to explain the home-elevation process. A representative from Zucaro will go through the steps of a basic house lift as well as the considerations for different types of houses, such as those with crawl spaces. After the presentation there will a question-and-answer session.

According to Lindenhurst Village officials, 53 elevation permits have been issued to residents but another 127 homeowners who are required to elevate their homes have yet to file for a permit.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lindenhurst Middle School, 350 S. Wellwood Ave.

To find out more and RSVP for the free event, visit bit.ly/1kcJMQe