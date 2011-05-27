LIPA's bad decisions on flags, taxation

Shame on the Long Island Power Authority for initially charging Shelter Island per pole for flying the American flag, to honor and commemorate one of our fallen heroes ["Paying to pay tribute," News, May 24].

Instead of going after Shelter Island for flying flags from utility poles, LIPA should be calling the phone numbers of all the garage sale fliers that are stapled to the poles forever. I've seen LIPA poles so loaded with these signs that there is no room for any more advertisement.

Three cheers for the Shelter Island American Legion for volunteering to pick up the tab.

Wayne Mortak, West Babylon



How dare LIPA impose a fee to hang the American flag on its utility poles along the parade route on Shelter Island.

I'm a Vietnam veteran, and I, too, was infuriated by its actions. Maybe LIPA should be renamed, "Let's Ignore Patriotism Altogether."

Charlie Kaczorowski, West Hempstead



I am a combat veteran, but I'm not upset by LIPA charging Shelter Island a fee for hanging American flags on its utility poles.

What infuriates me is that LIPA pays millions of dollars in taxes to school districts, even though they send no children to schools and take up no floor space in school buildings.

The taxes are charged to all of LIPA's customers and provide the major funding source for some school districts. These hidden school taxes add to the burden of Long Island homeowners who pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

George Rand, Franklin Square