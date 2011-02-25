LIPA to help LI businesses win contracts

After a campaign by the Long Island Software and Technology Network that began almost a year ago, LIPA trustees voted late last week to ease the path for Island businesses to win contracts from the big utility. But the head of LISTnet said he is taking a wait-and-see position on how well the new plans work before fully endorsing them.

At their regular LIPA board meeting Thursday, trustees approved a measure to revise guidelines regarding "the use, awarding, monitoring and reporting of procurement contracts."

There were four specific actions:

LIPA's website will allow Long Island companies to sign up online and receive notifications of new procurements available;

Local business organizations will receive letters asking for their help in notifying their members about LIPA procurements;

LIPA will increase advertising opportunities using media that cater to local companies and minority- and women-owned businesses;

The utility will "maximize outreach" to local businesses for procurements of less than $15,000.

LIPA trustee David Calone, a Long Island venture capitalist, said all the measures are being undertaken for the first time.

"What hasn't happened in the past is a concerted effort" to make local companies aware of procurements, Calone said. "Our whole idea is there should be improvements in the process."

LISTnet chairman Peter Goldsmith said the new regulations are "a very good first step. But now let's see the action. If [local] companies are not submitting proposals and winning, then we have to do something else."

LISTnet raised the issue of local municipal and utility contracts going to out-of-state companies last spring after a LIPA contract was awarded to a California business.

Calone said LIPA will monitor the process for the next six to 12 months to see how it is working. There could be other steps taken if deemed necessary, he added.