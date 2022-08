Are you a Long Island Rail Road commuter?

Newsday wants to know more about your story.

We are looking for commuters who are willing to share their experiences if the railroad goes on strike. Will you drive to the city? Is a bus into an outer borough an option?

Please fill out the form below and someone from Newsday could be in touch. Mobile users, please use the link after the third paragraph.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.