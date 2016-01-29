LIRR: Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma lines on, close to schedule after delays

The Long Island Rail Road said trains on three branches were on or close to schedule before noon on Friday after morning delays.

Delays averaging about 20 minutes had earlier been reported on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches because of a track condition in Mineola and a broken crossing gate in New Hyde Park.

The eastbound delays began about 9:15 a.m., and the westbound delays were reported just before 9:30 a.m.

More information about specific train delays is available at mta.info.