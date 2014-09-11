LIRR hearing on plan to restore West Hempstead weekend service

The Long Island Rail Road has scheduled a public hearing Monday on its plan to restore weekend service on its West Hempstead branch.

The LIRR announced in July its plan to bring back West Hempstead weekend service, which was eliminated in 2010 as part of an effort by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to close a $900 million budget gap.

The LIRR targeted the line at the time because of relatively low ridership. The agency said at the time that only about 350 people rode on the line on weekends.

Local elected officials and civic activists lobbied to have the service restored, noting that several new commercial and residential developments have emerged in the past four years, including the West 130 luxury apartment complex adjacent to the West Hempstead LIRR station, and the New York Equestrian Center on Eagle Avenue.

Under the proposal, bi-hourly weekend and holiday trains would be restored on the branch beginning on Nov. 22.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The hearing will take place at Malverne Village Hall at 99 Church St. at 5 p.m. Registration to speak begins at 4:30. Speakers interested in registering in advance are asked to call 646-252-6777.