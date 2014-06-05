LIRR releases schedule for Belmont Stakes day

Many horse racing fans hoping to witness a Triple Crown will be able to take a train to get to Belmont Park on Saturday.

The Long Island Rail Road has released its schedule for enhanced service to and from the Belmont Stakes. The schedule includes 18 Belmont-bound trains departing from Penn Station, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The last eastbound train leaves at 4:32 p.m.

For returning customers, the LIRR will operate four westbound trains from Belmont, beginning at 4:16 p.m. The railroad warns that it could take up to two hours to board a returning train, depending on the size of crowds.

The round-trip fare from Penn is $14, and $11 from Jamaica. Customers can buy tickets in advance at ticket vending machines by choosing the “Deals & Getaways” option.

Alcohol, coolers, backpacks and duffel bags are banned on trains to and from the Stakes, LIRR officials said.