LIRR’s new schedule starts Sept. 2, covers track closures

The new temporary MTA Long Island Rail Road schedule takes effect Sept. 2.

The new schedule, which will be in effect until Nov. 16, will reflect changes to the LIRR’s 11 branches, which have been made due to ongoing construction projects and track repair programs.

There will be track surfacing on the Babylon branch, resulting in one of two tracks between Valley Stream and Rockville Centre being out of service overnight on weeknights.

This will cause 22 overnight weeknight trains on the Babylon, Far Rockaway and Hempstead branches to depart between six minutes earlier and 11 minutes later.

Grade-crossing-renewal work and tie replacement between Ronkonkoma and Greenport will result in buses replacing midday trains between those stations.

Eastbound, the 10:42 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Greenport stopping at Medford, Yaphank, Riverhead, Mattituck and Southold, will be replaced by a 10:47 a.m. bus from Ronkonkoma. The 2:42 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Riverhead stopping at Medford and Yaphank, will be replaced with a 2:47 p.m. bus.

Westbound, the 9:21 a.m. train from Riverhead to Ronkonkoma, stopping at Yaphank and Medford, will be replaced with a 9:14 a.m. bus from Riverhead. The 12:42 p.m. train from Greenport to Ronkonkoma, stopping at Southold, Mattituck, Riverhead, Yaphank and Medford, will be replaced with a bus at 12:32 p.m. from Greenport.

Work on the west portal east of Atlantic Terminal, which will put one of two main tracks out of service on weekends, will affect four trains on the Far Rockaway and Hempstead branches.

There will also be extra service for events at Barclays Center between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica, special Belmont Park service and Mets-Willets Point stops during the New York Mets fall season.

For more information, customers can pick up new timetables at LIRR terminals and stations or go to mta.info/lirr for schedule information.