LIRR service disrupted by ill bicyclist

An LIRR train pulling into the Mineola station. (May 6,...

An LIRR train pulling into the Mineola station. (May 6, 2011) Credit: Howard Schnapp

By KERY MURAKAMIkery.murakami@newsday.com

Long Island Rail Road service on the Port Jefferson line was briefly stopped in both directions Saturday afternoon after paramedics responded to a dehydrated bicyclist on a bike path next to the tracks about 2 p.m.

According to MTA spokeswoman Margie Anders, the eastbound train that left Penn Station at 1:52 p.m. was stopped at Hicksville. Riders got on the next train in Hicksville at 3:10 p.m. A westbound train that was due to leave Huntington for Penn Station at 2:36 p.m. was canceled.

Nassau Police said the bicyclist was riding in the Stillwell Woods Preserve, and power had to be shut off because of his proximity to the tracks.

