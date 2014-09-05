LIRR starts 'Belmont Special' today for fall racing season

The Long Island Rail Road’s “Belmont Special” begins today and runs through Oct. 26 for the fall racing season at Belmont Park.

The New York Racing Association is subsidizing the cost of operating the LIRR Belmont service for racing fans.

The “Belmont Special” ticket package entitles LIRR customers to a $1 discount off the regular $3 grandstand admission.

First race post time at Belmont will be 1:05 p.m. from today through Sept. 21, and 12:50 p.m. from Sept. 24 through Oct. 26.

There is no racing on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the exception of Columbus Day, Oct. 13, when a full racing program is scheduled. There is also no racing on Wednesday.

For schedule information, call 511 and ask for Long Island Rail Road or go to the following website: bit.ly/WhZ1Ny.