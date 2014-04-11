LIRR track work to affect Far Rockaway line

Long Island Rail Road track work this weekend and during the first weekend in May will affect customers on the Far Rockaway branch, LIRR officials said.

Train schedules for customers traveling between Jamaica and Far Rockaway will be adjusted by up to eight minutes Saturday and Sunday, and again on May 3 and 4.

Westbound trains will depart earlier than usual, while eastbound trains will depart later than usual. In addition, the 12:15 a.m. train from Atlantic Terminal will not make its usual stops at Locust Manor, Laurelton and Rosedale.

LIRR officials said the service changes are necessary as crews conduct waterproof maintenance work on a bridge that carries two tracks over 150th Street in Jamaica.