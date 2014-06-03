Lisa Matassa’s vocal woes force her to miss CMA Music Fest

Lisa Matassa overcame the odds in 2011, releasing her debut country album as a 40-year-old Plainview mom -- more than 20 years after recording dance chart hits under the moniker Lysa Lynn.

Since then she’s continued to perform and record, but Monday on Facebook she announced that she would have to cancel her appearances and performances at this week’s CMA Music Fest in Nashville due to burst blood vessels on her left vocal chord.

Matassa had been dealing with throat issues for the past few months and went to the doctor Monday for a checkup, where she got the bad news. In addition to a steroid treatment, she will be on total vocal rest for the next 7-10 days.

“This is the first time in my career that I've had to cancel a performance due to a vocal issue,” Matassa told Newsday via message shortly after the Facebook announcement. “So to find out that I hemorrhaged a vocal chord was devastating to hear.”

Matassa theorizes that “excessive coughing from allergies or from singing the wrong way to overcompensate for the allergies” could have caused the injury, according to her Facebook post. But while expressing her disappointment in her message to fans, she also promised that she will only be sidelined temporarily.

“I will get past this setback but I so look forward to singing for you all again soon,” she said.