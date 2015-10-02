LIU Post squanders 17-point lead in final 2:13

Corey White caught Matt Foltz's 41-yard heave as time expired to lead Stonehill over LIU Post, 40-37, in Northeast-10 conference play yesterday.

Dave Harrison caught an 11-yard touchdown with six seconds remaining and Peter Catal recovered the onside kick to set up the final play.

Malik Pierre's 4-yard touchdown run with 2:13 left capped a 97-yard drive and put the Pioneers ahead 37-20. Stonehill (3-0) rallied for 20 unanswered points, including three touchdowns in the final 1:02.

Pierre ran 33 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns. The 238 yards was the most for Post since Anthony Lazarus had 222 yards in 2005.

Sean Binckes' 2-yard touchdown catch from Jeff Kidd with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter put Post ahead 30-6.

Kidd was 11-for-25 for 128 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Anthony DeNunzio had two sacks and Clarence Sears had seven tackles and an interception.

Lackawanna 28, Nassau CC 23: Two second-half turnovers tripped up Nassau CC as it fell to 1-1 in Northeast Football Conference play. Ben Holmes went 18-for-43 for 238 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 79 yards and another score as Nassau took a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Duane Gary caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.