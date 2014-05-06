Liv Tyler makes herself at home in Malverne

When Malverne resident Pete Maraia heard that HBO’s “The Leftovers” would be filming in his neighborhood last Friday, he said he was hoping to catch a glimpse of the show’s star, Liv Tyler.

Maybe he would get a chance to snap a photo with her.

He never expected he would be hosting her in his kitchen.

Around 9:30 p.m., Tyler walked into Maraia’s home on Wicks Lane after she finished filming scenes around the block.

“All of a sudden, my daughter Donna says to me, ‘Dad, she’s here,’ ” Maraia, 59, said. “I turned around and she was standing right there.”

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Earlier that evening, Maraia said he had stopped Tyler while she was exiting a makeup trailer parked on his street and asked her to take a photo. She obliged and before she left for the set, he told her, “Stop by, we’ll be here all night.”

So she did.

Along with a male crew member who would leave soon after, Tyler came by, and stayed for two hours, where she sat on stool at a kitchen island, chatting with the family and about 20 neighbors who had gathered inside their home.

“That’s how it is in my house. You come in, sit and relax,” said Maraia, a 33-year resident and caterer who hosts a holiday party every year for his neighbors.

While snacking on chips, cheese, crackers and watermelon, Tyler exchanged laughs and stories, and answered plenty of questions.

“I asked her what it’s like to kiss Ben Affleck,” Maraia’s other daughter, Christina, 32, said, referring to Tyler’s “Armageddon” co-star.

His wife, Pam, said Tyler also had several questions for them, including wanting to know how she and Maraia met.

“She was just as interested in us as we were in her,” Pam Maraia, 58, said.

When someone said something funny or poignant, Tyler would jot the quote down on a napkin, Christina Maraia said. And while her audience took several photos of her, Tyler asked Pete and Pam Maraia to sit on their living room couch, so she could snap a shot of them.

She also seemed to enjoy Malverne, said Maraia’s neighbor, Myra Jawdoszyn.

“She said when she pulled onto our block and saw the kids playing baseball at the field, it looked like a movie set or something out of a story book,” Jawdoszyn, 44, said.

Tyler’s co-stars Amy Brenneman and Justin Theroux also posed for photos with Malverne residents during the Friday filming.

Jawdoszyn said she invited Theroux to hang out, but he told her he needed a “rain check” because he had dinner plans in the city. He didn’t say whether he was meeting his fiance, Jennifer Aniston.

“Justin was very down-to-earth,” she said. “If he didn’t have plans, he probably would have stayed, too.”

It was almost midnight when a crew member came to pull Tyler away. Maraia said she told him she didn’t want to leave, but had one more scene to film and a photo shoot the next morning.

But before exiting, Tyler took down the family’s contact information, exchanged hugs and kisses with the family, and whispered into Pete Maraia ‘s ear: “You know my real name isn’t Tyler.”

He said, “She was just a warm person, genuine, a real sweetheart.”

She already has an invite to his next holiday party.