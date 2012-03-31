Loaded St. Anthony's again team to beat

St. Anthony's, which has won three straight CHSAA Class AA titles, is again the team to beat. Its roster features 15 players who have made Division I commitments. The Friars are led by All-Americans Darcy Messina, Maggie Bill and Annie Heagerty along with goalie Tori Holland and Chrissy Schreiber.

Sacred Heart has been a finalist the last three years. The Spartans return most of last year's core, led by Nina Corcoran, Becky Conto, Meghan Breen, Maggie Comiskey and goalie Emma Salter.

Semifinalist St. John the Baptist will contend again with Kaitlyn Montalbano, Morgan Jaycox and Jill May. Our Lady of Mercy reached the semifinals and returns Madison Morolda and Erin Allen. Kellenberg, with Sarah Croutier and Nicole LePetri, will contend. St. Dominic, the CHSAA Class A champs, are again formidable. They return top scorer Katie O'Brien along with Julia LoRusso and defender Bridget Shinnick.

IPPSAL

Long Island Lutheran went 10-2 with a young group that should only improve. The Crusaders' offense is sparked by Louisville-bound midfielder Carolyn Dottino and high-scoring twins Nicole and Danielle Sinacori. The defense is led by Giovanna Caponi and Kristi Pelizzoli.

Portledge, is led by attack Ceci Mulry, midfielders Martine Krown and Lindsay Miller, and defender Alexa Lodenquai.