Local colleges

Pride stays unbeaten

on softball diamond

Erin Wade pitched a three-hitter and Olivia Galati struck out eight as Hofstra won a pair of softball games at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Ga., on Friday to remain undefeated at 7-0.

Wade struck out five and walked three in a 3-2 win over Virginia Tech (4-6). The Pride had only one hit and scored all three of its runs on errors, walks and wild pitches.

Galati allowed nine hits and a walk in a 2-1 decision over Mississippi State (7-4). Galati struck out the game's final batter with the tying run on third. Michelle DePasquale went 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

South Alabama 7, St. John's 6: Chrissy Montez hit her first career home run, a two-run shot, and had a run-scoring single for St. John's at the Georgia Softball Classic in Athens, Ga. South Alabama is 5-5.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Old Westbury 61, Maritime 46: Lester Prosper led No. 1 Old Westbury in the Skyline semifinal with 15 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Hakiem George added 14 points with three steals. Old Westbury will host Purchase in the final Saturday at 7 p.m.