Local colleges

Stark leads St. Joseph's

Erica Stark singled in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in Sarah Merritt and give St. Joseph's (5-6, 3-1) a 6-5 win over Russell Sage (0-10, 0-4) in the first game of a Skyline Conference doubleheader.

In the second game, Rosemary Flores went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning as St. Joseph's won, 8-4.

Dowling sweeps. Jessie Stavola allowed one hit with 19 strikeouts in a complete game to lead Dowling (9-9) to a 1-0 win over Stonehill in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader. Stephanie Tarango hit a walk-off single to drive in Lisa Compitello in the eighth inning.

In the first game, Kristina Demeo went 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead Dowling to a 9-2 win.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Briarcliffe 8, New Hampshire Institute 0: Toni Puglissi went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and Evette Wi-Santiago threw three shutout innings to pick up the win as Briarcliffe improved to 6-2, 4-2 in the USCAA.

Baseball

Penn State 8, Hofstra 4:Neil Herring allowed two earned runs in seven innings to lead Penn State (9-12) in a non-conference game. Mike Walraven had two RBIs for Hofstra (6-13).Farmingdale State 10, Purchase 1:Steve King allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings to lead Farmingdale State (8-0) in the first game of a Skyline Conference doubleheader. Zach Nersesian was 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI.

Farmingdale won the second game, 5-4, as Terrance Bohonan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

C.W. Post, Dowling split. Anthony Corona's two-run single followed a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning as C.W. Post (8-2) beat Dowling, 5-2, in the first game of an ECC doubleheader.

Buddy Cipoletti had three strikeouts in a complete-game shutout to lead Dowling (5-5) to a 2-0 win in the second game.

AREA RESULTS

BASEBALL

C.W. Post 5Dowling 2

Dowling 2CW Post 0

Penn State 8Hofstra 4

Old Westbury 27NYU Poly 0

Old Westbury 33NYU Poly 1

Farmingdale State 10Purchase 1

Farmingdale State 5Purchase 4

SOFTBALL

Briarcliffe 8New Hampshire Institute 0

Dowling 9Stonehill 2

Dowling 1Stonehill 0

Farmingdale State 8Mount St. Vincent 0

St. Joseph's 6Russell Sage 5

St. Joseph's 8Russell Sage 4

NYU Poly 5Old Westbury 0

NYU Poly 11Old Westbury 1