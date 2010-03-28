Local colleges
Stark leads St. Joseph's
Erica Stark singled in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in Sarah Merritt and give St. Joseph's (5-6, 3-1) a 6-5 win over Russell Sage (0-10, 0-4) in the first game of a Skyline Conference doubleheader.
In the second game, Rosemary Flores went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning as St. Joseph's won, 8-4.
Dowling sweeps. Jessie Stavola allowed one hit with 19 strikeouts in a complete game to lead Dowling (9-9) to a 1-0 win over Stonehill in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader. Stephanie Tarango hit a walk-off single to drive in Lisa Compitello in the eighth inning.
In the first game, Kristina Demeo went 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead Dowling to a 9-2 win.
Briarcliffe 8, New Hampshire Institute 0: Toni Puglissi went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and Evette Wi-Santiago threw three shutout innings to pick up the win as Briarcliffe improved to 6-2, 4-2 in the USCAA.
Baseball
Penn State 8, Hofstra 4:Neil Herring allowed two earned runs in seven innings to lead Penn State (9-12) in a non-conference game. Mike Walraven had two RBIs for Hofstra (6-13).Farmingdale State 10, Purchase 1:Steve King allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings to lead Farmingdale State (8-0) in the first game of a Skyline Conference doubleheader. Zach Nersesian was 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI.
Farmingdale won the second game, 5-4, as Terrance Bohonan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
C.W. Post, Dowling split. Anthony Corona's two-run single followed a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning as C.W. Post (8-2) beat Dowling, 5-2, in the first game of an ECC doubleheader.
Buddy Cipoletti had three strikeouts in a complete-game shutout to lead Dowling (5-5) to a 2-0 win in the second game.
AREA RESULTS
BASEBALL
C.W. Post 5Dowling 2
Dowling 2CW Post 0
Penn State 8Hofstra 4
Old Westbury 27NYU Poly 0
Old Westbury 33NYU Poly 1
Farmingdale State 10Purchase 1
Farmingdale State 5Purchase 4
SOFTBALL
Briarcliffe 8New Hampshire Institute 0
Dowling 9Stonehill 2
Dowling 1Stonehill 0
Farmingdale State 8Mount St. Vincent 0
St. Joseph's 6Russell Sage 5
St. Joseph's 8Russell Sage 4
NYU Poly 5Old Westbury 0
NYU Poly 11Old Westbury 1