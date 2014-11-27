Long Beach appoints assistant city attorney to top job as corporation counsel

The Long Beach City Council has appointed the city's assistant attorney to take over as corporation counsel starting Jan. 1.

Rob Agostisi will replace Corey Klein, who was elected in November to a 10-year term as city court judge.

The corporation counsel acts as the city's chief legal consultant and attorney to handle litigation, labor negotiations and preparation of city resolutions and contracts. Last year, the city paid Klein $133,565. Agostisi made $100,930 last year as assistant counsel.

Klein served as the city's top attorney for 20 years. Agostisi has been with the city as assistant counsel since 2006. He was previously a private attorney. He is a past president of the Labor and Employment Relations Association and former vice chair of the Labor and Employment Committee of the Nassau County Bar Association.

Agostisi has been acting corporation counsel since September, when Klein won the Democratic primary and took a paid leave of absence to focus on his campaign.

Agostisi still holds the acting position while Klein remains on leave, using paid vacation time. City officials said Klein would remain with the city until January to assist in Agostisi's transition.

Klein took a leave of absence right before the City Council revoked a stipulation with Long Beach and Manhattan developer Sinclair Haberman, which would have led to a settlement on a $50 million lawsuit over a proposed beachfront condo development. City officials said Klein signed the stipulation in March without the council's knowledge. The city in June hired two outside attorneys to handle the case.