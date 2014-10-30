Long Beach Local Development Corporation reschedules meeting

The Long Beach Local Development Corporation has rescheduled its meeting Friday to review its budget.

The city rescheduled its meeting from Wednesday to approve its budget and discuss current projects. It is coming off a $55,000 budget in 2014 ending at the end of this year.

In its first year in 2013, the group launched a marketing campaign for Long Beach and received matching funds from New York State agencies.

The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. at Long Beach City Hall, 1 W. Chester St. on the sixth floor.